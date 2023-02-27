St. Johns County construction board to discuss future of Vilano Beach blue house

The famous "Blue House" withstood Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, Ian and Nicole. Will it survive the county's construction board Monday?

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — *The above video was originally published Nov. 11, 2022 following Hurricane Nicole.

St. Johns County officials may seek to do what Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, Ian and Nicole could not. Knock down the famed Vilano Beach blue house.

St. Johns County's Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals has a scheduled meeting at 4 p.m. Monday and one topic of discussion will be the future of the iconic stilted blue house on A1A.

John Ruggeri, who built the home 21 years ago, told First Coast News the homeowner is weighing his options to either maintain the house's integrity and rebuild it or tear it down.