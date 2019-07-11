The public is invited to attend a funeral at Jacksonville National Cemetery Thursday morning to pay their final respects to a U.S. Army Veteran who left no living loved ones behind.

Michael Allevato's funeral is at 10 a.m. The Baker County resident died on Oct. 14.

Allevato served in the Army in 1970 and was discharged due to a disability. Allevato was cremated. The services will be provided by the Baker County Veterans Council.

RELATED: Public invited to funeral of U.S. Army veteran with no living relatives at Jacksonville National Cemetery