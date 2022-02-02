Funeral for beloved Raines High School coach, principal Jimmie Johnson to be held Tuesday

Johnson will lie in repose for public viewing between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday at St. Paul AME Church. His funeral will be Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The legacy of a beloved educator and coach in Jacksonville will be celebrated this week.

Jimmie Johnson, who served William M. Raines High School for many years as a football coach, athletic director and principal, died on Jan. 31. In all, Johnson served Duval County Public Schools for 37 years.

On Monday, there will be a public viewing between 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church on New Kings Road.

Johnson's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday also at St. Paul AME Church. The funeral will be streamed by Alphonso West Mortuary for those who cannot make it to the service.

Due to COVID-19, all attendees are asked to wear a mask for both the public viewing and funeral.

Following the funeral, Johnson will be interred at Edgewood Cemetery.

To stream the funeral service or to send flowers in Johnson's memory, visit the Alphonso West Mortuary website.