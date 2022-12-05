Funeral procession for St. Augustine soldier killed by bear will travel from Jacksonville, to Starke and back home

Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant's body will return home Monday and a funeral procession will visit Starke, where he grew up, and return to St. Augustine.

The body of Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, a soldier from St. Augustine who was killed by a bear in Alaska, will return home Tuesday.

The flight carrying Plant's body will land in Jacksonville at 1:40 p.m. Monday.

A funeral procession will leave from the airport and enter Bradford County on US Highway 301, then make a left turn onto East State Road 230 and merging onto State Road 16 to continue through Penney Farms and Green Cove Springs.

After crossing the Shands Bridge, the procession will then make a right turn onto State Road 13 South and then make a right turn onto State Road 207 followed by a left turn onto State Road 206.

The route will follow along State Road 206 and then make a left turn onto State Road A1A North, where it will continue "along the beaches that Seth loved," a flyer said.

The procession will then take a left turn onto State Road 312 and a right turn onto State Road 207, concluding at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.

The funeral is private.

Staff Sgt. Michael Plant was a U.S. Army Alaska Soldier. He was 30-years-old at the time of his death.

He was attacked by a bear while working in a JBER training area near Anchorage, a statement from U.S. Army Alaska Headquarters, Joint Base Elmendorf said.

Plant joined the army in 2015 after serving in the reserves and served at Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Bragg in North Carolina, before he arrived in Alaska in July 2021.

“Staff Sgt. Plant was an integral part of our organization. He was a positive and dedicated leader who brought joy and energy to the paratroopers who served with him,” said Lt. Col. David J. Nelson, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment commander.

“He always had a smile on his face," Col. Nelson continued, "he always went above and beyond what was asked of him, and he served as an inspiration to all who had the privilege to know him. His loss is deeply felt within our organization and we offer our sincere condolences to friends and family.”