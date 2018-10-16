The Camden County Sheriff's Office released the funeral procession for a K-9 deputy who died after losing a battle to cancer.

Sgt. Kevin Barber's funeral procession will leave Allison's Memorial Funeral Chapel at noon on Oct. 18 and travel on Kings Bay Road to Highway 40 West.

In Downtown Kingsland the procession will turn north on Highway 17 to Harriette's Bluff Road. The route will then be east on Harriette's Bluff Road turning left onto Kinlaw Road and into the Evergreen Baptist Church parking lot.

Viewing locations will be along the procession route at areas that will not cause interruptions in traffic flow. Please remain off the roadway, and on the shoulder of the roadways if in a vehicle. Stay on sidewalks, or the shoulder of the roadway, if you are not in a vehicle.

All public safety vehicles are to be staged by 1145 am in the parking lot of Christ Church Camden located across Kings Bay Road from Wal-Mart.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office was heartbroken to announce the death of K-9 handler Sgt. Kevin Barber Saturday morning after he died of cancer.

"Unfortunately, we are heartbroken to announce that we lost the lead K-9 handler Sgt. Kevin Barber this morning after he fought a tough battle against cancer," said the Camden County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit via Facebook.

Friends and family of Barber created a video highlighting his time on the force training the K-9's, lounging in the grass and spending time with the dogs even as his battle began to take a toll.

"From my first bite on a bite sleeve from a police K9 to getting badged in at CCSO -- you were there," said friend Christopher Carswell in the video's summary. "You were always cutting up -- always the one with pranks and jokes! You filled my life with laughter, and I will always be grateful for that. It was an honor and a privilege to know you. You were family - the crazy Uncle that every kid should have! Love and remembered always."

The Kingsland Police Department sent their condolences via Facebook after the announcement.

The KPD also changed their Facebook cover photo in remembrance of Barber.

© 2018 WTLV