Funeral plans announced for Green Cove Springs Police Chief Derek Asdot who lost battle with COVID

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Funeral plans for Chief Derek Scott Asdot with the Green Cove Springs Police Department, who died this week after a battle with COVID-19, have been announced.

The viewing will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Hardage Giddens located at 11891 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville, Florida.

Services will be held the following day at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 461 Blanding Blvd., in Orange Park, Florida.

A gravesite service will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, at 2:30 p.m., and will be open to the public.

The GCSPD and Asdot families would like to thank everyone for their continued support through this rough time, said the sheriff's office in a statement.