Funeral held for Jacksonville lieutenant who died from COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An end of life mass will be held Thursday for Lieutenant Mario J. Moya who died from COVID-19 earlier this month.

He was a member of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Lieutenant Moya of Rescue-42-B served JFRD for 17 years. The agency says he is survived by his wife Christina and children Bobby, Bella, and MJ.

Following the ceremony, there will be a procession to the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Moya unselfishly served this community while continually exposing himself to the very virus that cost him his life," said JFRD in a statement.

“It's extreme grief and sadness,” said Chief of Rescue David Castleman, with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.