Loved ones gathered to give a final farewell to a court bailiff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office who died after she was struck by a suspected drunk driver in St. Johns County.

A celebration of life service was held Saturday at 12 p.m. for Cathy Adams, 43, at Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Westside.

According to an obituary, Cathy Lynn Adams was born in Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 17, 1975, and graduated from Fletcher High School.

Cathy Adams was the wife of William "Jack" Adams Jr., 50, a JSO motorman who also sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Cathy Adams leaves behind her husband, their two teenage children, and her dogs, Peanut, Pancake, Pickles and Potato.

Friends and family say Cathy Adams loved exercising running 5K races.

On Dec. 9, Cathy Adams, her husband and their two teenagers were driving back from the Mandarin vs Columbus game in Orlando when FHP says they were struck by a suspected drunk driver identified as Kim Johnston, 46, in St. Johns County.

RELATED: WATCH: Well-wishers cheer as JSO officer injured in fatal wreck leaves Jacksonville hospital

RELATED: Witness recounts deadly DUI crash that killed JSO employee

RELATED: JSO court bailiff dies following I-95 wreck involving suspected drunk driver