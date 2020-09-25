'We will miss you:' Community honors Clay sergeant who died from COVID-19

Sgt. Eric Twisdale, described as a gentle giant with a big heart, was laid to rest after his funeral on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Thursday, a funeral was held for fallen Clay County Sgt. Eric Twisdale at St. Luke Catholic Church, giving the community a chance to honor his life and remember the legacy he leaves behind.

Twisdale, who worked in the sheriff's office for over 20 years and earned a medal of valor, is described by his loved ones as kind at heart.

His daughter, Stephanie, began the funeral service by saying she and her father discussed what he would like at his funeral when he died.

"Little did I know he would leave so soon," she said. “I’m sure he is smiling down on all of us because he got one heck of an honor."

It was an emotional service with hundreds of people, as well as law enforcement from all across Northeast Florida. One of his fellow deputies became emotional recalling moments throughout Twisdale's career.

“We basically challenged each other our entire careers. Today, I say he won because he made it to heaven before me,” one deputy read during the service.

Sgt. Robert Punsky says he worked with Twisdale in some form or fashion throughout their 20-plus years in the department.

“To honor Eric today and everything he’s accomplished here, both in his personal life and professional career, this is a proper, fitting way to send Eric off,” Punsky said.

Punsky says he had caught up with Twisdale two weeks before he got sick.

“It was a catching up, the agency is getting so big you don’t see everyone as often. It was a nice talk we had and he seemed perfectly fine and then when I learned he had COVID[-19] and was really sick, it was kind of shocking,” Punsky said.

Twisdale was a Jacksonville native but loved serving the Clay County community. He was also a father of three, grandfather to five with the sixth on the way, and cared for by many others.

His younger brother Tim Twisdale is also an officer in Clay County. He was one of many who spoke at the service.

“Eric, we will miss you little brother, you have more than earned your place in heaven,” he said.

While Twisdale was brought out of the church, two military aircraft flew overhead.

Punsky says the sheriff's office will be there for Twisdale's family in the coming weeks and days.

“We’ll always be that extended family. We never want to forget Eric and the sacrifices he made to make this community and agency a better place,” Punsky said.

Twisdale was laid to rest at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Jacksonville.

The sheriff's office says Twisdale's death is considered in the line of duty due to COVID-19.

According to Twisdale's obituary page, they are encouraging donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.