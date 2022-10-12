Funeral held for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Many guests wore red as they headed into the Zion Missionary Baptist Church for the funeral service of Prince Holland.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are still calling for justice after a drive-by shooting took the life of a 13-year-old boy as he was leaving football practice last weekend.

Prince Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 3 on Moncrief Road. Holland was laid to rest Saturday, his funeral held at a church on Jacksonville's Northside.

After a prayer from Holland’s sister, multiple family members made their way to the podium including his god parents, and brothers, some too overcome with emotion to speak.

At the front of the room, Holland’s football jersey was displayed proudly. His casket was decorated in the logo of the Kansas City Chiefs, a team Holland had dreams of playing for as a wide receiver.

Guests learned that the young boy made money by cutting his neighbor’s lawns, his favorite snack was hot fries with blue Gatorade and he went to church every Sunday. He was born March 18, 2009 and was a student at Jean Ribault Middle School.

His mother Chantel Brown sung in honor of her son until her words chocked with tears.