Funeral arrangements announced for former UCF football star killed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The end of life arrangements in the case of a former UCF football star that was allegedly shot to death in Jacksonville by his own father have been made public.

Otis Lee Anderson, Jr's viewing will be Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at University Christian Church located at 5520 University Blvd West, Jacksonville.

A celebration of life will be held Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Southside Church Of God In Christ at 2179 Emerson Street, Jacksonville.

Anderson Jr. played running back for University Christian High School in Jacksonville before going on to have a successful football career at UCF, ranking second in all-time yards per carry average in school history.

He spent training camp with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but was later cut from the practice squad, according to CBS Sports.

Anderson Jr.'s mother, Denise Anderson, was also injured in the incident. She was treated and released at the hospital for multiple graze wounds, the police report states.