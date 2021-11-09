Funeral arrangements set for longtime Jacksonville leader Tommy Hazouri

Hazouri died Saturday in hospice care after a long illness and complications from a lung transplant last year. He was one month shy of his 77th birthday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Former Jacksonville Mayor, Duval County School Board Member, State Representative and City Councilman Tommy Hazouri will be laid to rest Thursday.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, located at 4801 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville.

The funeral service will take place Thursday morning at 10 at Mandarin Presbyterian Church, located at 2501 Loretto Rd. A graveside service will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd., followed by a reception at the chapel.

Hazouri, born and raised in Jacksonville, graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and later, Jacksonville University. He is survived by his wife Carol, his son and countless friends.

Leaders from across Jacksonville are sharing their remembrances of Hazouri, including Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. Curry tweeted his tribute shortly after the announcement of Hazouri's death, saying: "Our city mourns the loss of a true Jacksonville champion. Tommy, I will always value your friendship, leadership, and passion for our community. You will be dearly missed. Godspeed, my friend. My deepest sympathy and prayers are with your family."

