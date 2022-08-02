Funeral arrangements announced for Jacksonville radio personality, Tasheka Young, aka Tysheeks

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Historic Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members of Tasheka Young have announced her funeral services.

Young, better known as Tysheeks, will be laid to rest Friday, August 5.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Historic Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church at 201 East Beaver Street in Jacksonville.

Young's wake will be at the same location Thursday, August 4 from 5pm -7pm.

Her family is asking people to wear purple to highlight domestic violence.

Young was killed at Mission Pointe Apartments on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Her childrens' father, Bursey Armstrong was arrested in connection and faces a second degree murder charge.

Young's family says she was expecting a baby at the time of her murder.