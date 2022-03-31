Funeral arrangements announced for Putnam County toddler who died in septic tank

A funeral mass, visitation and burial will take place Saturday in Crescent City.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — Funeral arrangements for the Putnam County 22-month-old who died in a septic tank earlier this week have been announced.

The family of Jose Mayo Lara, Jr., shared that a funeral mass will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, located at 2725 Highway 17 South, Crescent City. A viewing and visitation will follow the mass from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Jesus is Lord Church, located at 2942 South US Highway 17 in Crescent City.

The burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 205 Oakwood Avenue, Crescent City.

Jose was reported missing Sunday afternoon, and his body was recovered nearly 24 hours later on Monday.

Jose's family says they are heartbroken over his loss. First Coast News spoke with his mother, Maria, who said the past couple of days have been an emotional rollercoaster.

Officials believe Jose wandered off while his mother was taking care of one of his siblings inside the house. To Sheriff "Gator" DeLoach, it appeared Jose stepped on rotten plywood that was covering the tank, and he fell in.

To Lara, her son was an affectionate child who loved to play and hug.

"Since the day he was born, he changed her life," a member of Lara's family translated to First Coast News.