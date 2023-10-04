Funeral arrangements announced for Lake City Detective Corporal Tim Parisi

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Funeral arrangements for Lake City Police Department Detective Corporal Timothy “Tim” Parisi have been announced.
He was taken to the hospital last Tuesday, after a medical emergency at a training conference. He then died Friday afternoon.
Police escorted Parisi home to Lake City Friday night.
A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
The funeral starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, also at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, and will be followed by the internment in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.