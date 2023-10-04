x
Funeral arrangements announced for Lake City Detective Corporal Tim Parisi

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m.
Credit: LCPD
Detective Corporal Tim Parisi has died after a medical emergency that happened Tuesday.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Funeral arrangements for Lake City Police Department Detective Corporal Timothy “Tim” Parisi have been announced.

He was taken to the hospital last Tuesday, after a medical emergency at a training conference. He then died Friday afternoon.

Police escorted Parisi home to Lake City Friday night.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. 

The funeral starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, also at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, and will be followed by the internment in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

