Funeral arrangements announced for Lake City Detective Corporal Tim Parisi

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Funeral arrangements for Lake City Police Department Detective Corporal Timothy “Tim” Parisi have been announced.

He was taken to the hospital last Tuesday, after a medical emergency at a training conference. He then died Friday afternoon.

Police escorted Parisi home to Lake City Friday night.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home.