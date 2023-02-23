Fundraisers created to support families of 9-year-old girl, reporter killed during Orange County shootings

T'Yonna Major and Dylan Lyons died as a result of two shootings in Orlando area.

Fundraisers are hoping to support the families of a TV journalist and 9-year-old girl who were killed in shootings on Wednesday in Orange County.

T'Yonna Major was identified by her family members and police as the child who died during the incident.

"On February 22, 2023 the unthinkable happened, our home was invaded by an armed gunman, who gunned down my 9 yr old daughter and shot my wife," reads the GoFundMe started by Tokiyo Major. "Senseless violence has taken the life of my little girl, T'Yonna Major. She was a light to everyone that knew her. She was everything to us."

Her family says she was outgoing as well as an amazing gymnast.

"We are trying to raise money for funeral costs , a memorial and therapy for our family to get thru this difficult time."

Spectrum News 13 said 24-year-old reporter Dylan Lyons died Wednesday. Lyons was born in Philadelphia but moved to Central Florida to attend the University of Central Florida.

"A motivated and talented professional who was living his dream in Orlando, Dylan Lyons will not be forgotten," Spectrum News 13 said in part.