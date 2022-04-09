Guy Boonsanong is being honored after he died from a head injury during a swimming pool accident. He was in a coma for over two months.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The family of a Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner who recently died is raising money to benefit children suffering brain trauma.

After being in a coma for over two months, Guy Boonsanong’s wife says she had to find a way to honor his life.

“This could be a great idea for Guy, it’s probably a good tribute for him,” said Naphat Bukum, his wife.

Bukum is devastated at the loss of her bestfriend, husband and father to their three boys.

Boonsanong was going for a swim with his son on Father’s Day when he hit his head diving into the pool. He was in a coma for months, but never recovered.

He died Wednesday with his family at his side.

“I just want to say thank you everybody, we’re still going to keep up the good work and continue what Guy had been doing,” said Bukum.

Guy’s wife was pregnant when he had the pool accident. She had their baby boy, LJ, while Guy was in a coma.

“Livingston, we call him LJ, he’s growing and getting a little chubby now,” said Bukum.

There’s a GoFundMe to collect money for the “Be Like Guy” benefit. The family wants to help a University in Thailand with research on children with brain disorders in Guy’s honor. CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate.

The restaurant, Buddha Thai Bistro will remain open.