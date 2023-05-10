'Full of life': Family and friends remember 26-year-old found shot in his car

Family members and friends say Demetrius Dunn was murdered on September 26 and demand the person responsible for his death to come forward.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than a week later, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot and killed a man on Jacksonville's Eastside last Tuesday. Family members and friends say Demetrius Dunn was murdered and demand the person responsible for his death to come forward.

"He's such a great, awesome young man full of life full of energy. His life was taken away from him at a young age," close friend Toye Whitaker said.

Family and friends remember 26-year-old Demetrius Dunn as happy, joyful, calm, cool, and collected. Dunn's friend Toye Whitaker says he loved to dance and calls his death a tragedy.

"He was fun loving. He made sure everybody was happy. He's brought joy to the situation. A little life of the party type deal, Whitaker said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 11am on September 26th, someone called 911 saying two cars were shooting at each other on MLK Expressway near Haines Street. Then, another caller told dispatchers someone had been shot inside a car that crashed a few blocks away at the intersection of third and Bridier street. Officers found a man in his mid 20s sitting in the driver's seat of a black Chevy Malibu shot multiple times. Family and friends say Dunn was murdered.

"This is a tragic loss, a young man that, you know, never reached his full potential on this earth because someone chose to take his life," Whitaker said.

Whitacker says Dunn was raised in Jacksonville and played football at Andrew Jackson High School. He says the person responsible is still at large.

"We want peace, love and joy. We want people need to learn from this, don't take it that far. It's not worth it," Whitaker said.

So far no arrest has been made.