Fugitive arrested in connection to multiple car burglaries in Palm Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged with over a dozen crimes in connection to multiple car burglaries across Florida.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a delayed report of a car burglary on Tuesday, which happened earlier in the day at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park.

The victims advised their vehicle was broken into and a firearm, money, and several credit cards were stolen.

One victim reported that his credit cards had been used at Target and Walmart in Palm Coast the same day. Surveillance footage was gathered and the suspect vehicle appeared to be a newer GMC Yukon. Through investigative means and the Real Time Crime Center, analysts located a vehicle matching the description and were able to track the vehicle, which was a rental car.

The driver, later identified as Caisy Frank, was identified in Palm Beach.

Upon searching Frank’s vehicle, FWC Officers reportedly located a Target and Walmart bag containing items that were reportedly purchased fraudulently at the Target and Walmart in Flagler County using the stolen credit cards.

Deputies say Frank is a convicted felon in the State of Florida, was a fugitive from Georgia and New York with an active warrant from Georgia for Larceny from an Automobile, and an active warrant from New York for Parole Violation for a weapon’s offense.

Frank was charged by FWC with Fleeing to Elude and Burglary.

He has other charges against him in multiple counties including driving while license suspended, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence, out of county warrants, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and giving false name to law enforcement officers and being a fugitive from justice.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has charged Frank with burglary, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of grand theft.