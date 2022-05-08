Aiden Fucci's defense team formally files continuance to delay November murder trial

Aiden Fucci appeared in court on Friday morning for a pre-trial hearing. His attorney asked that his trial be delayed so they have more time to prepare.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns teen accused of stabbing his classmate to death appeared in court on Friday morning with his legal team for a pre-trial hearing.

Aiden Fucci appeared in front of a judge around 9 a.m. while his attorney asked the judge to push back the trial date. Fucci's representation explained they are dealing with a death penalty case in another county and need more time to prepare.

The defense formally filed a motion for continuance, meaning the date of the trial would be pushed back, possibly until the Spring.

The judge said he will rule on the motion on August 19 at the next pre-trial date.