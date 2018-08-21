A Florida State University fraternity is being investigated after a 20-year-old student was hospitalized in April with a skull fracture and brain bleeding.

Tallahassee Police confirmed an open investigation into FSU’s Alpha Epsilon Pi after the April 9 incident at the fraternity’s Heritage Grove house.

In January, the fraternity was dismissed from campus and was prohibited from being recognized as a university organization after it was found responsible for three hazing violations last year. However, the dismissal was overturned on appeal. But as a result of this latest incident, Alpha Epsilon Pi has been suspended, officials said.

Chi Phi was suspended for two years and its recognition as a student organization revoked.

That was two months after 20-year-old Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey died at an off-campus party on Nov. 3.

Luke Kluttz, Anthony Oppenheimer and Anthony Petagine are still charged with misdemeanor hazing while the First District Court of Appeal sorts through an appeal filed by State Attorney Jack Campbell seeking clarity on Florida’s felony hazing law. Clayton Muehlstein, who was allowed this week to relocate to San Francisco, also awaits trial.

TPD spokesman Damon Miller said the Alpha Epsilon Pi case remains an active investigation into an aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability.

The case was initiated when an individual who was hospitalized contacted TPD, Miller said. He could not say whether alcohol was involved in the incident or whether it occurred during a fraternity event.

Campbell said his office has been in consultations with TPD and FSUPD investigators since the outset of the case. He said hazing was a potential aspect of the case, but no determination had yet been made.

“As with all criminal investigations, we’re working with the investigating agencies,” Campbell said. “I’ve been working the case since the day of the incident.”

Alpha Epsilon Pi was sanctioned after being found responsible for three hazing violations during the 2017 fall semester.

The first incident was when a humanities instructor noticed three papers that were similar. A pledge in the fraternity told the instructor he had written all three papers as part of his pledging process. He was required to complete the papers to maintain membership in the organization, he told her.

The second occurred on Nov. 4, the day after Coffey’s death, when it was learned through an anonymous complaint that Alpha Epsilon Pi had put its pledges through a grueling six-week humiliation process as part of being considered for membership and then still not be found eligible.

Pledges were forced to dress up for intramural games and to serve drinks at the chapter house. Pledges also exchanged favors with fraternity members for interviews for membership.

“The anonymous reporter was concerned because this could potentially cause suicide in vulnerable students,” according to documents detailing the conduct code hearings.

The fraternity was found not responsible for another claim of hazing.

However, it was found responsible for not taking the steps to prevent minors from possessing alcohol after police responded to an Oct. 22 party attended by more than 250 people. Additionally, it was found responsible for damage to private property after more than 50 eggs were thrown at a neighboring fraternity house in Heritage Grove.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

© Tallahassee Democrat