JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida State College of Jacksonville alerted students Thursday about a possible suspicious person on the Beach Boulevard campus after a female student complained about being grabbed on her arms.

The alert from the school read:

Female student advised unknown male suspect attempted to grab her arms in I tower restroom around 2:15pm. Suspect, W/M, 20s-30s, lt blue polo, blue jeans, white sneakers. Report all suspicious activity.

A spokesperson with FSCJ said the student who reported the incident has not filed a police report. Out of caution, FSCJ sent the alert out to students anyway.