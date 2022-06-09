Fruit Cove neighbors band together to fight proposed apartment complex

An online document appears to show renderings and plans for an apartment complex on Fruit Cove Road

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Dawn Hutchins has lived in Fruit Cove in the northwest tip of St. Johns County for years. She and her husband like the quiet charm.

"It’s old Florida, it’s beautiful," Kathryn McAvoy said. She also lives in the ara and has a small farm.

"I have horses and chickens, pigs goats, dogs. I have 11 acres on the river off of Fruit Cove (Road)."

Last week, Hutchins and her neighbors heard about a proposed apartment complex. It would be close to the intersection of State Road 13 and Fruit Cove Road, just behind the Sonic restaurant in a densely wooded area.

It's zoned rural and single family residential.

Thinking about the idea of an apartment complex on that land, Hutchins said, "it makes me really nervous and sad."

"I think it’s opening a can of worms if rezoning comes to Fruit Cove," McAvoy noted.

First Coast News checked with St. Johns County Government offices to find out what information is available about this project. The county's spokesperson said nothing has been filed in regard to a RISE apartment complex in Fruit Cove.

What that means is that the project is in its early stages.

But online, a site plan rendering by a company named RISE can be found. It outlines maps and basic information for an apartment complex that appears to be about 36 acres along Fruit Cove Road.

Hutchins said, "RISE just built another complex right over this little Julington Creek Bride. They just built one that’s not even full yet. So we're wondering why they're tying to put one right on the other side of the bridge?"

First Coast News reached out to the company for information about its plans in Fruit Cove. We have not heard back yet.

Even though the developer has not filed anything with the county, this community is taking action to fight the project. Yard signs line the roads. A website, Facebook page, and petition are gaining traction.

"Everybody went into action," Hutchins said.

RISE is holding a community meeting next week about the project. Before that, Hutchins, McAvoy and many more are spreading the word, aiming to stop the project before it starts.

"We want to keep the natural beauty of old Florida that we have," McAvoy said.

Matthew Marshall, VP of Development for RISE said the plans reviewed are draft plans only.

"RISE has no permanent plans nor has submitted any development applications to the county. This neighborhood meeting is a pre-planning meeting only to obtain feedback from the community. Typically, this meeting would occur after submitting our development applications; however, hearing from the community is more important at this point in the process.