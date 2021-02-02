FROSTPROOF, Fla. — City leaders in Frostproof have voted to declare the first week of February as "Donald J. Trump" week in the city.
The week's proclamation took place Monday night and will last until Feb. 6, according to Vice-mayor Austin Gravely.
Gravely was the one to introduce the item to this week's city council meeting agenda. Its introduction was in an effort to honor the former president, according to a meeting agenda.
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini was in attendance to "speak in favor" of the proclamation and shared a photo of the document online.
The proclamation outlined the support the city and Polk County showed to the former president during the election, in addition to praising his time in office.
Last month Sabatini tweeted that he planned to introduce legislation that would rename U.S. 27 as the "President Donald J. Trump Highway."
