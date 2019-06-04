Dr. Edith Eger survived the horrors of the Holocaust and an attempted sexual assault by a soldier who liberated her camp, but still manages to find the best in others.

On May 4, 1945, at the Gunskirchen concentration camp in Austria, the then 19-year-old hid from the sound of gunfire under dead bodies as allied forces liberated the camp.

"I was among the dead,” Eger said.

The memory is still fresh in her mind 73 years later. So is the sadness on the face of the American soldier who found her.

"I saw tears in the eyes and I saw M&Ms in the hand," Eger said.

A kind stranger, and a bit of chocolate. She’d almost forgotten they existed. But she soon learned not all of her rescuers could be trusted.

One night, a drunken soldier tried to force himself on her, she said.

Too weak to fight, she managed to reason with him. He later apologized.

Despite the horrors at the hands of the Nazis and at least one American, she didn't break.

"I was victimized but I am not a victim,” Eger said.

Eger moved to America and became a clinical psychologist.

"I guide people how to move from victimization to empowerment,” Eger said.

She shared her story at the Generation W event at the University of North Florida Friday. It’s an event focused on educating, inspiring and connecting women and girls through service.”



Generation W founder Donna Orender says stories like hers shouldn't be allowed to fade.



"In a time when there are deniers and doubters, to have somebody who actually experienced the horrors of having been in the showers, not knowing whether they were going to come out gas, or water, she truly is a personal testament to the horrors that evil people can inflict, and we need never ever to dismiss,” Orender said. “We must always remember."



Every year that passes, there are fewer Holocaust survivors left. That’s why stories like Eger’s are so important.

No longer hiding among the dead, but inspiring the living…

"It's really important to acknowledge that you can change your life."