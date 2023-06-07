Friends say missing Jacksonville man last seen in Cancun

Friends say Robert Cantrell wanted to look at property in Mexico. They haven't heard from him since mid-June.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "He is a very caring person, an amazing friend. He talks to anyone. He's very humble," Debbie Sosa described her friend Robert Cantrell. "We've been friends for close to 30 years."

Sosa lives in Miami. Cantrell, 62, lives in Jacksonville.

She says she and he, who is a retired psychologist, attended a gala together in Los Angeles June 17th. Sosa said that was the last time she saw him.

Sosa says Cantrell later boarded a flight for Cancun, Mexico from Los Angeles.

"He was going to see a property in Cancun," Sosa said. "He wanted to see it because he liked it. That’s what he does. He buys properties."

Sosa hasn’t heard from him since, and that's unusual because "He and I talk 5-10 times a day or text or whatever. That’s the kind of friendship we have."

Sosa said she was able to confirm with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that Cantrell went through Customs June 20th at the Cancun airport.

Texas Equusearch, an organization that searches the nation and world for missing persons, is now involved in Cantrell’s case.

"We’ve been following-up on all the back stories and figuring out a lot of information. All we know is we have a lot of conflicting information," Kay Harvey with Equusearch told First Coast News. She said a video has surfaced that shows Cantrell only in shorts. In it, he has no belongings. He appears dazed and confused.

First Coast News has not been able to independently verify this video, but the video is concerning to Harvey and Sosa.

Harvey said, "We know he has been without his blood pressure medicine."

"I have called the embassy, consulate, FBI, private investigators in Miami and Cancun," Sosa said she has received no help from them.