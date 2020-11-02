YULEE, Fla. — Two families are left heartbroken after a deadly car crash in Nassau County claimed the lives of two young men.

Ransom Anderson, 20, and Brian Johnson,19, were killed when their SUV hit a tree as the driver was trying to avoid a deer. The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and another passenger was not hurt.

John Mcculloch and Anderson were roommates and best friends. Mcculloch said Anderson treated him like a brother.



"He was smart, outgoing, funny and intelligent," Mcculloch said. "I cried as soon as I found out and got on Facebook. He was blessed, he loved everybody. The only thing I'll remember about him is being there for me."

RELATED: 19-year-old, 20-year-old killed after deer runs in front of vehicle in Nassau County

The crash happened along U.S. 17 near County Road 108. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.



Anderson was also diagnosed with leukemia. Despite his diagnosis, he continued to live life to the fullest.



"It never bothered him," Mcculloch said. "Yes it destroyed him on the inside but he made sure everybody was loved and enjoyed life."



Both families have set up GoFundMe accounts to help with funeral costs.

To donate to Johnson's GoFundMe click here, to donate to Anderson's, click here.









