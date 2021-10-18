Friends of General Colin Powell share memories of American legend

"He wanted to serve this nation and the youths of this nation. He was a great man," said his friend Willie Gonzalez.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — General Colin Powell, 84, died Monday of complications related to a COVID-19 illness. He will be missed by many across the country, but especially by those who knew him.

"I was devastated I didn't know about his condition he is a really great person to know, a friend," said Willie Gonzalez.

Powell served as the nation's top soldier, national security adviser and America's first Black Secretary of State.

Retired Admiral Bob Natter worked in the pentagon with the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"It is a great loss for the country," Natter said. "He was a statesman and a general."

The son of Jamaican Immigrants, Powell grew up in the Bronx and attended Morris High School, the same school Willie Gonzalez attended. He was six years ahead, but the two would meet later during their government careers.

"The connection comes from the 17 years I spent in Washington DC with the federal government, and we lived in the same neighborhood in Virginia," said Gonzalez.

First Coast News met Gonzales in his Jacksonville home where he spoke about his relationship with General Powell.

"When he was at the Pentagon and I would swing by there and have lunch," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez shared a story about the time he needed Powell's influence on civil rights legislation. He said Powell told him given his position as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he could not get involved in domestic issues.

"I demonstrated with my body language that I was disappointed," Gonzalez remembered. "And he said, 'No, no. I will go with you. Do your thing and I will do my thing.'"

Gonzalez said the end result is they accomplished what was necessary.

Retired Admiral Natter remembers Powell as a problem solver who could avoid the politics of the position.

"He was the best chairman to the joint chiefs being able to do that at the political level as well as the military level," said Natter.

Natter, who was commander of the Atlantic Fleet for the U.S. Navy is currently the federal advocate for the City of Jacksonville for military-related issues.

He offered his condolences to General Powell's family and the nation.

"We have lost a great American," he said

Natter said Powell was the example of what a statesman should be. Gonzalez punctuated those feelings with this thought.