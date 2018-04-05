TRENTON, Fla. -- The men who worked side-by-side with two Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies who were killed in April describe both the slain men as pure, saying they got into law enforcement for all the right reasons.

Seven men, mostly current and former members of the Levy and Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Offices, spoke to First Coast News in hopes of keeping the legacies of Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey alive. Ramirez worked with Levy County before coming to Gilchrist County.

Sgt. Ramirez and Dep. Lindsey were ambushed in a Trenton, Florida, restaurant April 19. The shooter then took his own life.

“When you take two people out of this world that were so special and meant so much to you, it just feels different,” said Kyle Schultz, an officer with the Chiefland Police Department, “You feel lost, like a piece of you is gone.”

Ramirez’s best friend, Michael Rome, remembered the game nights their families shared.

“[When] he goes into a room, you’re going to know that Noel was in that room,” said Rome, a former member of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and Levy County Sheriff’s Office. “It’d be guys against girl, charades, cards, it didn’t matter what it was. And some kind of way, Noel always found a way to help us win. And we would catch on later that he had some kind of trick up his sleeve that he was cheating for sure. He was like ‘if you ain’t cheating you ain’t winning!’”

The men said Sgt. Ramirez could always make you smile or laugh. They said Deputy Lindsey shared that special trait.

“He was always the one to lift you up and make you laugh even when you weren’t in the greatest of moods,” said Matthew Rexroat, who previously worked with GCSO.

The men also praised Lindsey’s work ethic. They said he was committed to getting drugs off the streets and building relationships with people in high-crime neighborhoods.

“He was the one that I could depend on all the time,” said Keagon Weatherford, with GCSO. “He never complained…[it was] where are we going? When are we going? And we got in the car and rode together.”

Both Lindsey’s and Ramirez’s service vehicles remain parked in front of the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office. The flag outside still flies at half-staff. But the men inside vow to keep their slain brothers alive.

“[They] make me want to be a better person,” Rexroat said.

“They will constantly remind us why we all got in this profession and why we’re gonna remain in this profession,” Weatherford said.

“And their memory’s gonna live on through us, and through [Ramirez's] family, and through Taylor’s family,” Schultz said. “They were outstanding men.”

