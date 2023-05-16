'He was joy personified' | Friend of Sanchez Hughes says he was loved, stylish, talkative

“A few years ago, I asked him to make this video for a mutual friend who’d lost a loved one ... It’s as if he’s speaking to me concerning his passing.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tori Lundy asked her friend Sanchez Hughes to make a condolence video a few years ago to remember an old friend. Hughes, a 33-year-old Jacksonville man went missing in August 2020. Police announced last week that a body that was found in December 2020 has been identified as Hughes.

Lundy said as she was going through photos and videos of her friend, she came across the condolence video Hughes made for her.

"I asked him to make this video for a mutual friend who’d lost a loved one," said Lundy, who attended Florida A&M University with Hughes. "I was compiling condolences and prayers for her. The video is so profound and special to me. It’s as if he’s speaking to me concerning his passing,” Lundy told First Coast News On Your Side.

"Sanchez was a breath of fresh air," Lundy recalled about her friend. "He was joy personified. With a smile that brightened any room. He was fun, loving and loyal," she added.

Lundy said she even created a nickname for Hughes because he was so stylish. "The most fashionable, dapper, and debonair man I’ve ever met," she said. "He created a clothing line called 'Debonair.' I nicknamed him Debo, short for Debonair back in 2011.

"He cherished relationships and always showed up for those he loved," Lundy recalled adding that Hughes was very talkative.

"There were times we’d sit on the couch," she recalled. "We called it the 'Big Conversation Couch' and we’d talk for hours upon hours about our goals, love life, and future.

"We promised each other we’d take annual friendship trips, and that once we were rich we’d buy one another a Lamborghini," Lundy said laughing. "I wanted red. He wanted black."