Deadline to apply for rent and utility relief in Jacksonville is Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People in need of help paying their rent and utility bills in Jacksonville have until 6 p.m. Friday to apply for emergency assistance.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will distribute nearly $29 million of federal funds to help Duval County residents who have been able to pay their rent or utilities due to income loss from the COVID-19 pandemic. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the program earlier this yeat.

People can get up to 12 months of rent and utility payments covered, with the option for an additional three months if determined necessary to ensure housing stability.

But, there are some requirements applicants must meet in order to qualify.

Income for qualifying applicants must fall below 80% of the area median income as follows:

One person $42,000

Two people $48,000

Three people $54,000

Four people $60,000

Five people $64,800

Six people $69,600

Seven people $74,400

Eight people $79,200

Applicants must also meet the following criteria:

Reside in Duval County.

Provide proof of hardship due to COVID-19, including verification of unemployment benefits, a reduction in income or other financial issue that threatened the household’s ability to pay rent when due.

Provide a documented risk of housing instability or homelessness.

Be unable to access other payment assistance for the same costs (ex: If rent assistance was received from another program for March – May, this program may not be used to pay for rent during that timeframe; however, it could cover other months).

Priority will be given to households with incomes at or below 50% of the average median income or with one or more members who have been unemployed at least 90 days, the news release says. Payments will be made directly to the utility company or landlord.

The fastest and easiest way to apply is online. The online application is available here.

Paper applications can also be picked up and dropped off starting Monday at the following sites:

Drop Off Only Sites:

Catholic Charities – Jacksonville

40 East Adams Street, Suite 310 – 32202

Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry

850 6th Avenue South, Suite 400 – 32250

City of Jacksonville Housing and Community Development Division

North Hogan Street, 7th Floor – 32202

Pick Up, Drop Off, and In-Person Application Assistance Sites:

Jewish Family & Community Services

6261 DuPont Station Court – 32217

Wealth Watchers

5310 Lenox Avenue, Unit 4 – 32205

Downtown Ecumenical Services Council

215 North Ocean Street – 32202

Limited in-person assistance is by appointment only. Call United Way of Northeast Florida at 211 to make an appointment.