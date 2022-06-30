Freight train derailed in Ware County, no one injured

CSX Transportation said 19 railcars were involved.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A CSX Transportation freight train derailed 19 railcars and one locomotive early on Thursday morning in Ware County, Georgia, according to the company.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There were no hazardous materials loaded in any of the railcars involved, according to CSX. The train was traveling from Waycross to Chicago.

Firefighter and other first responders are currently working the scene. There will be an investigation into the cause of the derailment, officials said.

Read the full statement from CSX below:

At approximately 2:30 this morning, a CSX train derailed 19 railcars and one locomotive in Ware County, GA. There were no loaded hazardous materials cars and there are no leaks or injuries reported at this time. CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.