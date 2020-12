We can expect temperatures in the low to mid-20s, with upper 20s to around 30 at the beaches.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect Friday night for all of southeast Georgia and much of the interior of northeast Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

A Freeze Warning is also in effect for the rest of northeast Florida.

Meteorologists say we can expect temperatures in the low to mid-20s, with upper 20s to around 30 at the beaches.

Freezing temperatures are expected again Saturday night.