'Freedom Rally' in Jacksonville Monday to oppose mask requirement

Last Monday, Mayor Lenny Curry enacted a mandatory mask requirement for public and indoor locations in Duval County.

A rally is scheduled to take place in front of the Duval County Courthouse Monday hosted by a group committed to ending the "unconstitutional mandate" of wearing a mask in public.

Last Monday, Mayor Lenny Curry enacted a mandatory mask requirement for public and indoor locations in Duval County.

According to a GoFundMe page, Reopen Florida Northeast Chapter announced that they are filing suit against Duval County to "end the gross abuse of government power by Mayor Lenny Curry and his office" regarding the mandate.

The group is also tied to a Facebook event linking them to the rally on Monday.

Attorney Anthony Sabatini, a member of the Florida House of Representatives, is expected to be in attendance.

Sabatini has been a vocal advocate against mask mandates statewide, tweeting that if someone were to be arrested or fined for not wearing a mask that he would represent them for free.

Back in May, Sabatini filed a lawsuit on behalf of David Leavitt, a Central Florida businessman over one county's face masks requirement.

"This is not a political ploy said," Sabatini. "What they've done is feel-good nonsense, bad policy and illegal."

Is it a violation of your constitutional rights for the government to order you to wear masks indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Last week our VERIFY team discussed the topic with Tennessee law professor Stewart Harris. Harris teaches constitutional law at Lincoln Memorial University's Duncan School of Law in Knoxville.

Harris said the answer is clear-cut when questioned whether a requirement to wear masks is a violation of anyone's constitutional rights.

"No," answered Harris. "It's just not. The Supreme Court of the United States, 115 years ago in a case called Jacobson vs. Massachusetts, very clearly stated that the government has something called 'police power' which allows it to protect the health and welfare of its people."