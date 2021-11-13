Freedom Boat Club, OneBlood hosts blood drive in Jax Beach

The OneBlood bloodmobile will be parked at Beach Marine at 2315 Beach Blvd. beginning at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Freedom Boat Club is hosting a blood drive Saturday in Jacksonville Beach.

The OneBlood bloodmobile will be parked at Beach Marine at 2315 Beach Blvd. beginning at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For people who choose to donate blood, they will receive a $10 eGift card and a OneBlood fleece blanket. Donors will also receieve a free wellness checkup that includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

“We encourage everyone to come out and join us as we work together to help save lives,” said Lisa Almeida, co-owner of Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville. “Giving blood is so important. The supply must constantly be replenished to make sure it is available to all who need it. It doesn’t take long to donate, you get a free wellness checkup and you are doing something great for your community.”

Donated blood is likely used within two to three days of donation, showing the need for blood in the community.

There are also benefits to the donor as well. Donating blood regularly can help with blood flow and result in fewer arterial blockages, according to the Freedom Boat Club. It can also reduce iron in the blood.