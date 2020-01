Love BBQ? Got a law enforcement badge?

Sonny's BBQ is offering free BBQ to law enforcement officers this week!

Stop by any restaurant this Thursday for a free Pork Big Deal. Just bring your officer badge or ID.

The free BBQ for local officers in blue doesn't end there. Sonny's BBQ is encouraging you to nominate an officer to get a surprise feast through their Random Acts of BBQ nominations.

You have until Jan. 16 to nominate a local hero.

Go to the website to nominate them here.