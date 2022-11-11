Get up to 3 free trees at paper shred event at TIAA Bank Field

This will be a drive-through event where the public may drop off up to two separate 30 gallon bags of paper documents and then pop their trunk for free trees.

Greenscape and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful together will host a tree giveaway and a paper collection event Saturday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lot E at TIAA Bank Field.

This will be a contactless, drive-through event where the public may drop off up to two separate 30 gallon bags of paper documents and then pop their trunk for a free tree.

Participants can receive up to three free trees per vehicle.

Greenscape is the official host of Jacksonville’s Arbor Day celebration and has been giving away free trees to the public for 33 years.

Up to 2,000 trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The following three gallon-sized species will be available: Winged Elm, Dahoon Holly, Bald Cypress, Red Maple, Live Oak, River Birch, Chastetree, Natchez Crape Myrtle, and Tuscarora Crape Myrtle.

The paper collection event is hosted by the City of Jacksonville’s Keep Jacksonville Beautiful as part of America Recycles Day. Longtime sponsor Republic Services will collect the bags and haul them offsite for shredding.

The event relies heavily on volunteers to stage trees the day before and to collect bags and load trees on Saturday morning. Click here to sign up.

For more information about the trees, email Greenscape of Jacksonville at info@greenscapeof jacksonville.org, or call 904-398-5757.