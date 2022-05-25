County-by-County: Where to get a free lunch for your child this summer

The Jacksonville Public Library kicks off the Free Summer Lunch program June 6th, to help ensure kids 18 and younger don't go hungry while school is out of session.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Listen up, parents!

Here's where you can get a free lunch around the First Coast, listed county-by-county.

Duval County

The Free Summer Lunch Program at the Jacksonville Public Library will kick off June 6, according to a press release.

Free, nutritious meals are available for children and teens 18 and younger at many library locations, the announcement continued.

From June 6th through August 5th, all kids up to 18-years-old can get a free meal at nine Jacksonville Public Library locations. No signup or application is necessary, and any child 18 or younger can simply come during meal times to receive a free and healthy meal, said a library official.

List of participating library branches:

Monday – Friday: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Argyle Branch Library, 7933 Old Middleburg Road Bradham and Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. W. Dallas Graham Branch Library, 2304 Myrtle Ave. N. Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave. Bill Brinton Murray Hill Branch Library, 918 Edgewood Ave. S. Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd. Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd. University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. N. Charlies Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St.

* Please note that meals will not be provided on Monday, June 20th, and Monday, July 4th.

While children are at the library eating lunch, they can check out books and also participate in other fun activities the library puts on throughout the summer such as storytime, crafts, and the Summer Learning program. Bring the crew for Summer Learning, and they can receive a meal that includes protein, fruit or veggie, and a drink, the press release said.

SFSP is funded by the USDA and coordinated through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida this year.

Clay County: