Free Slurpees at 7-Eleven on June 11, Slurpee Day!

July 11 is 7-Eleven's 95th birthday and they're giving away Slurpees, brain-freeze here we come.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Free Slurpee Alert: 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees on seven eleven, June 11. Slurpee Day.

June 11 is 7-Eleven’s 95th birthday. There still may be time.

A brain-freeze alert should be in effect as well. If you choose to redeem a Slurpee, don't drink the icy drink too fast.

A coupon for one free small Slurpee drink was loaded into the accounts of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty app members.

Stop by any 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store to redeem the free Slurpee beverage.

Also happening on Slurpee Day:

Customers can sip their small Slurpee drink out of an exclusive Slurpee Day cup. And Slurpee drink detectives can try the limited-time-only mystery Slurpee flavor, What the Fanta?