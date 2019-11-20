ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — People who visit St. Johns County beaches will not have to pay to park.

That's the decision that came out of the St. Johns County Commission meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners were slated to vote Tuesday to approve or deny a contract with a private company to operate a paid parking program at all county beach parking lots and boat ramps. It would have cost a visitor $5/day.

Tuesday commissioners voted to decline the contract. They took it a step further and directed county staff to not pursue fees for off-beach parking and boat ramps.