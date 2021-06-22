Free oil change, car wash and cleaning service offered to Jacksonville teachers

The company is also launching a contest where nine teachers will be chosen to receive a $1,000 classroom supply shopping spree.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers, did your vehicle get a bit neglected during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Hodges Management Group says starting July 1, teachers can receive a complimentary oil and oil filter change, enhanced car wash and cleaning service and vehicle inspection compliments of Hodges Mazda.

There are also pick-up and delivery services available in some areas.

Hodges Management Group says the promotion is to help remove the stress of vehicle maintenance, allowing teachers to focus on preparing their classroom and curriculum for success for all students for the 2021-2022 school year.

The promotion ends on Aug. 31.

On top of the free vehicle maintenance, they are also launching a contest where nine teachers will be chosen to receive a $1,000 classroom supply shopping spree.