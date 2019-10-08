JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students were given free haircuts, sports physicals and other wellness services at Edward H. White High School in Jacksonville on Saturday courtesy of Agape Family Health.

The free event was in celebration of National Health Center Week and provided free services for students to prepare them for the new school year.

Students were provided the following at no cost:

Food

Haircuts

Lashes

Sports physicals

Giveaways

Students were also provided a live DJ and a gaming truck to play video games in during the event.