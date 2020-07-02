Hundreds of residents in the Brentwood area lined up for groceries at the Peal Plaza Friday morning.

“I got Pepsi, my favorite drink, I got rice and beans, good candy,” said James Kinsey as he showed off his bags packed full of food.

Fruits, vegetables, meats and sweets were all free to the Brentwood neighborhood.

“What we’ve tried to do is make sure no one goes to bed hungry,” said District 7 Councilman Reginald Gaffney.

Gaffney has been passionate about making sure his community is fed since the Gateway Publix closed and now, when Winn Dixie transitions into the building.

“They are so in need, but so grateful and thankful, and that’s what I love about this community,” Gaffney said. “Appreciate what little bit you can get for them.”

“You wouldn’t believe how much I appreciate it,” said Dan Kendrick after he received his groceries. “I think it’s a great thing for the needy.”

All of the food at Pearl Plaza got wiped out as about 500 people made their way through the line.

Because of the great need Gaffney sees, he’s organized more free food giveaways throughout the month.

Another giveaway will be held at the Pearl Plaza February 21 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Winn Dixie will be giving away free groceries February 8 in the Gateway Shopping Center from 11 am to 1 pm.

Winn Dixie’s official opening will be held on Wednesday, February 12.