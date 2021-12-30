State Attorney's Office hosting event at FSCJ to help seal or expunge arrest records

A criminal record can make it harder to find a job or rent a home. Sealing or expunging an arrest record could make it easier.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's office is holding an event at Florida State College at Jacksonville's Downtown Campus (FSCJ) on January 26, 2022 to offer community members help in sealing or expunging an arrest record.

A criminal record can make it harder to find a job or rent a home. Sealing or expunging an arrest record could make it easier.

The event is free to attend, however the Florida Department of Law Enforcement does require a $75 handling fee with the application.

If you are interested in attending the event, click here to pre-register.

Please bring a valid government ID to the event.