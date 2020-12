Sponsors of this event include the City of Jacksonville, Winn-Dixie, Florida Blue and Agape Family Health.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Church of Oakland and Tabernacle Baptist Institutional Church are partnering together to offer free COVID-19 testing and flu shots this month.

The free services will be offered Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1025 Jessie Street.

Organizers say due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a drive-thru event and masks are required.

Sponsors of this event include the City of Jacksonville, Winn-Dixie, Florida Blue and Agape Family Health.