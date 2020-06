The Florida Department of Health will be holding a free COVID-19 testing site Thursday at a Nassau County middle school, according to a release.

The testing will take place at the Yulee Middle School, school bus loop, located at 85439 Miner Rd. from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fifty tests will be available and they are being given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.