JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, JTA will offer free bus rides to healthcare professionals during the community’s collective response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any healthcare professional employed at a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility or medical laboratory can receive a free ride with a valid photo I.D. from their employer.

JTA says for the purposes of this service, a healthcare professional includes anyone "who delivers care and services to patients, and performs functions that are critical to the continuation and/or maintenance for operational purposes."

This includes doctors, nurses, technicians, paramedics, and support staff such as helpers, assistants, waste handlers, and others.

JTA has limited seating onboard all buses to promote social distancing. Additional measures to ensure a clean and safe environment at JTA facilities are also in place.

Updated schedules can be found by using the NextBus mobile app for iOS and Android devices, or at schedules.jtafla.com.

