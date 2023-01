Our @JaxACPS shelter is still at critical capacity - Can you open up your home to a fur-ever friend? Come to 2020 Forest St. this Saturday & Sunday from 10am to 6pm and Monday from Noon to 4pm.



Go to https://t.co/QmFmdN9u2A to see all of the available pets up for adoption today! pic.twitter.com/uegiLmzQTN