Fraternity expelled from University of North Florida campus

UNF's Kappa Sigma chapter has received a letter of expulsion from the student conduct office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Kappa Sigma chapter has been expelled from the University of North Florida's campus.

First Coast News obtained a copy of the disciplinary letter addressed to the fraternity on Aug. 11. It states Kappa Sigma was found responsible for a number of serious violations: sexual misconduct, endangerment, harassment, disruptive behavior, bystander participation, conspiracy and retaliation.

Kappa Sigma will not be able to reestablish on UNF's campus, according to the document from the student conduct office. The fraternity is also required to pay $3801 in restitution by next month to UNF Interfraternity Council for unpaid dues.

UNF released the following statement to First Coast News:

"Kappa Sigma was removed from campus as a result of discipline received through the student conduct process. The University cannot comment further as the fraternity is exercising their right to appeal and the conduct process is ongoing."

The letter states the student conduct violations were made on Feb. 2, 2019.

UNF said the discipline arose from actions both on and off campus, but there were no criminal violations on campus.