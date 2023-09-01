Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons show canceled due to 'unanticipated medical procedure'

The release cites "unforeseen circumstances" leading to the cancelation of the show scheduled for Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

The Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' concert at the Florida Theatre on Saturday has been postponed, according to a press release.

The release cites "unforeseen circumstances" leading to the cancelation of the show scheduled for Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m., the same day as the Jacksonville Jaguars big game.

"We are very sorry to inform you we must reschedule the shows in Jacksonville and Sarasota due to an unanticipated medical procedure,” said a representative from Valli’s team.

“We thank all the fans for understanding, and yes, he is expected to make a full complete recovery. Please stay tuned for rescheduled dates."